Female Atty Sues Former Firm For Sexual Discrimination

By James Boyle (July 26, 2022, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Philadelphia-based Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC has been accused by an attorney formerly associated with the firm of sexual discrimination and creating a hostile work environment after she brought her concerns about the firm's culture to the partners' attention. Meaghan Petetti Londergan is seeking damages on four alleged violations of state and federal civil rights law, saying male attorneys at Royer Cooper displayed "aggressive behavior" toward female attorneys and staff. When she shared those concerns with the firm's partners, Londergan claims that she was demoted and her duties were reduced. Londergan could not be reached for comment. The complaint, filed on...

