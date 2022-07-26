SEC's Peirce Finds Ally In Push Against ESG Reporting

By Al Barbarino (July 26, 2022, 8:27 PM EDT) -- After months of voicing solitary opposition to growing environmental, social and governance initiatives, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Hester Peirce may have forged a new partnership to push back on that movement with recently appointed fellow Republican member Mark Uyeda. In a statement Monday responding to a May 9 request from the Financial Accounting Foundation for comments on a new strategic plan, Peirce and Uyeda asked why the standards-setting body was seeking input on sustainability, arguing that such concerns fall outside the body's core accounting focus and would rely on "guesswork and data gaps." "The singular focus of financial reporting — painting an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS