BioNTech, Pfizer Say They Didn't Infringe CureVac Patents

By Hailey Konnath (July 25, 2022, 10:54 PM EDT) -- BioNTech and Pfizer on Monday asked a Massachusetts federal court to find that they haven't infringed CureVac patents related to COVID-19 vaccine technology, claiming that the drugmakers are facing threats of a "groundless patent infringement suit" from CureVac. The companies filed suit against CureVac, which they said "has been unable to bring to market any product to help in the fight against COVID-19." Now CureVac is attempting to profit off the success of the BioNTech and Pfizer vaccine through its patent infringement threats, according to their complaint. "Unlike BioNTech's and Pfizer's efforts, CureVac's failed, as it was unable to develop a...

