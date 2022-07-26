Feds Beat Suit Over Puget Sound Protected Salmon Fishing

By Joyce Hanson (July 26, 2022, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has granted a bid by the National Marine Fisheries Service to toss litigation brought by recreational anglers seeking to invalidate authorizations for Puget Sound fisheries based on endangered species impacts, saying he deferred to the NMFS' scientific judgments and expert technical analyses. U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly on Monday granted the federal defendants' cross-motion for summary judgment in the suit brought by Fish Northwest, a nonprofit corporation that bills itself as a conservation group interested in preserving Puget Sound salmon for its members who enjoy fishing and for businesses that rely on fisheries for the salmon....

