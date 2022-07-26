Weil, HSF Guide UK & French Satellite Cos. On $3.4B Merger

By Najiyya Budaly (July 26, 2022, 2:16 PM BST) -- French satellite operator Eutelsat and rival OneWeb said on Tuesday that they would merge in an all-share transaction that values the British business at $3.4 billion. The French and British satellite operators have said they will merge in an all-share transaction, a day after they confirmed they were in talks to create a global outfit. (iStock.com/3DSculptor) Shareholders in OneWeb Ltd. will own 50% of Eutelsat Communications SA under the deal, the companies said a day after they confirmed they were in talks to create a global outfit. Eutelsat is being advised by Weil Gotshal & Manges and OneWeb is being advised by Herbert...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS