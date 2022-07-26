Gov't Proposes Overhaul Of Small Claims Regime

By Ashish Sareen (July 26, 2022, 12:29 PM BST) -- The U.K. government unveiled proposals on Tuesday to automatically divert small claims of up to £10,000 ($12,000) to free mediation as it looks to free up capacity in the creaking court system. The government is seeking feedback from the judiciary on plans that would direct participants in small claims disputes — over goods and services, for example, but not personal injury — toward a free hour-long telephone session. A professional mediator would be provided by HM Courts and Tribunals Service before the claimant's case could be moved forward to a hearing. The parties to the dispute will speak to the mediator...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS