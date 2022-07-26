Macfarlanes, Fieldfisher See Double-Digit Growth

By Ashish Sareen (July 26, 2022, 6:14 PM BST) -- Macfarlanes LLP and Fieldfisher LLP both saw their profit per partner increase roughly 20% in new annual financial results Tuesday, though Macfarlanes cautioned that the coming year might not fare as well amid economic uncertainty. Macfarlanes said its partner profits grew by more than 19% to nearly £2.5 million ($3 million), part of strong overall financial performance for the London law firm. Its turnover increased 16.4% to £303.7 million and operating profit grew 15.4% to just over £164 million. Senior partner Sebastian Prichard Jones said in a statement that Macfarlanes was "fortunate to operate in areas which saw high levels of...

