Businessman Accused Of Hiding Fraudster's Assets

By Sophia Dourou (July 26, 2022, 5:16 PM BST) -- A businessman accused of interfering with the retrieval of a convicted fraudster's assets through shares in offshore companies told a London court Tuesday that the value of those assets will show whether he is in contempt of a previous order. A lawyer for Nicholas Thomas told the High Court on Tuesday that two businesses in the Marshall Islands in the Pacific were not held for Gerald Smith, who was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2006 for funneling funds from the company into his investment business. They were therefore not subject to confiscation proceedings, Tom Cleaver said. The Serious Fraud Office won its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS