Fund Manager Wins Appeal To Restart Vatican Property Suit

By Silvia Martelli (July 26, 2022, 5:33 PM BST) -- A London appeals court on Tuesday lifted a stay keeping an Italian financier from going ahead with his English lawsuit against the Vatican's Secretariat of State over a controversial luxury London property deal that he brokered. The Court of Appeal set aside the case management stay the trial judge had issued that prevented Raffaele Mincione from pursuing his bid for a ruling that he and his companies acted properly and in good faith in the sale of a landmark building in London for €350 million ($354 million at current exchange rates) in stages between 2014 and 2018. The High Court judge...

