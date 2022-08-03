Soccer Club Sues Ex-Directors Over Stand Building Loans

By Ronan Barnard (August 3, 2022, 8:06 PM BST) -- A Northern English soccer team has sued three of its former directors over the financing of a new stand for its stadium, accusing them of breaching their duty to the club. Oldham Athletic (2004) Association Football Club Ltd. is suing former directors Simon Corney, Simon Blitz, Daniel Gazal and Brass Bank Ltd., saying it discovered after its 2018 takeover that its financial affairs were in such bad shape that the former directors had breached their duties, according to newly-public High Court documents After football agent Abdallah Lemsagam took over the club from Corney in January 2018, the company allegedly uncovered a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS