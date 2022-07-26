Collaborative Legal Community Makes DPA Tool Free

By Steven Lerner (July 26, 2022, 3:51 PM EDT) -- A crowdsourced and standardized data processing agreement, or DPA, created by a group of legal technology service providers became freely available through contract lifecycle management company ContractPodAi on Tuesday. The tool, called oneDPA, was developed in partnership with ContractPodAi, the U.K. unit of Big Four accounting firm PwC, legal design consultancy TLB and collaborative legal community Claustack. Introduced by the group in March, oneDPA follows in the footsteps of oneNDA, an initiative to standardize nondisclosure agreements that launched in August. "Since the first oneDPA document was made available in May 2022, we've seen a very positive response as the documents are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS