J. Crew Hires New CLO From American Eagle Outfitters

By Clarice Silber (July 26, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- J. Crew Group Inc. said Tuesday that it has brought on longtime retail industry legal and business administration leader Stacy Siegal to serve as the company's chief legal officer and corporate secretary. The company said Siegal will oversee all of its legal operations and serve as an adviser to its board of directors. Siegal will report to J. Crew Group CEO Libby Wadle. "I can't wait to join Libby and her amazing executive team, work with a world-class board, meet all of the passionate associates that make this company great, and be a part of my very favorite brands — Madewell and...

