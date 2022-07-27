Panel Again Nixes Pa. Atty's Claims That Judges Defamed Him

By Matthew Santoni (July 27, 2022, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania attorney could not claim that a trio of state Superior Court judges defamed him with statements in an opinion because they were shielded by judicial immunity, a Commonwealth Court panel has ruled, dismissing the attorney's second time claiming that appellate judges have tarnished his reputation. Relying in part on another opinion dismissing similar claims that attorney Bruce Chasan had made against a different panel of Superior Court judges, the Commonwealth Court reiterated that even if the judges had gone beyond the scope of the underlying appeal by making determinations of fact or judgments of credibility in a case where...

