Goulston & Storrs Advises On $45M Sale Of Fla. Apartments

By Faith Williams (July 26, 2022, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Goulston & Storrs PC worked on the $44.5 million sale of a Florida apartment complex by real estate company Eaton Vance Management to South Florida property management company SAAR Management, according to records made public in Duval County on Tuesday. The property, Northlake Apartments at 2445 Dunn Ave. in Jacksonville, features one to three-bedroom units ranging from 600 to 1,100 square feet. The deed was signed on July 14. Goulston & Storrs' role in the deal was unspecified in the documents. SAAR Management manages residential properties in the Miami-Dade area, according to its website. In connection with the transaction, McCoy &...

