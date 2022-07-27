Baker Botts Taps Dallas Atty As New IP Group Co-Chair

By Lynn LaRowe (July 27, 2022, 2:37 PM EDT) -- Baker Botts LLP has elevated an attorney with nearly two decades of experience to co-chair of the firm's bustling intellectual property practice. Christa Brown-Sanford has served as a deputy chair of the Baker Botts IP department for several years and now joins Robert Scheinfeld as co-chair of the group, the firm said Tuesday. Scheinfeld told Law360 Pulse that Brown-Sanford has been acting more as his co-chair than a deputy for some time and that they will continue to manage the IP practice group together. "She leads by example. She's smart, tireless, thoughtful and responsive," Scheinfeld said Tuesday. "I'm lucky to have...

