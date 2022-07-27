Consultant Fights Hemp Co.'s Bid To Duck Nonpayment Suit

By Mike Curley (July 27, 2022, 1:25 PM EDT) -- A cannabis cultivation consultant is urging a Los Angeles court to deny a bid by his former employers to throw out a suit alleging that they failed to pay him nearly $1 million in wages, saying his complaint adequately alleges that they operated as a single enterprise. In a response brief filed Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Harold Hill said his allegations in the complaint do not need to be more thorough or specific, since at this stage, they are enough to support his claims that Golden State Hemp Co. LLC, Golden State Hemp Properties LLC, GX Farms, Other...

