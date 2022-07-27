Dr. Greenthumb Stops 'Flagship' Pot Store From Rebranding

By Jonathan Capriel (July 27, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles cannabis store can't dip out on the licensing agreement that it penned with retailer Dr. Greenthumb Inc., a California state judge has ordered, forcing it to keep the retailer's brand-name merchandise on display and the storefront sign up for now. A temporary restraining order issued on Tuesday by Los Angeles County Judge James C. Chalfant prohibits LAHC Inc. and its CEO Sevan Derohanian from replacing any of the Dr. Greenthumb products from their cannabis dispensary, located at 2019 Pasadena Ave., with any of its own merchandise. An attorney for Dr. Greenthumb, Stephen D. Rothschild of King Holmes Paterno...

