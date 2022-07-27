Ohio Condo Says Insurer Withholding Storm Damage Payment

By Elizabeth Daley (July 27, 2022, 2:58 PM EDT) -- The owner of an Ohio condo that was allegedly ravaged by a summer hailstorm is fighting with its insurer for full coverage, arguing in a suit moved to federal court Tuesday that it has paid premiums to cover incidents such as the storm that caused the damage. Falcon Trace Condominium Association said in the suit that its Harrison, Ohio, property sustained thousands of dollars in damage during the August 2020 storm. But State Farm Fire and Casualty has only offered to pay "substantially less" than it owes the condo as a result of the storm damage, according to the complaint....

