Mass. Justices Asked To Find Coverage For Prevention Costs

By Hope Patti (July 26, 2022, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A salad dressing manufacturer asked Massachusetts' highest court to recognize a common-law duty requiring insurers to cover costs incurred by policyholders to prevent imminent covered losses, arguing that the state has long acknowledged supplemental obligations to insurance contracts. In a brief filed Monday regarding a certified question from the First Circuit, Ken's Foods told the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court that Steadfast Insurance Co. should be required to cover approximately $2 million that the manufacturer spent to keep its Georgia plant open after a wastewater spill. Salad dressing maker Ken's Foods told the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court that its insurer improperly refused to reimburse...

