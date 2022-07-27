Barnes & Thornburg Adds IP Pro From Merchant & Gould

By Emily Sides (July 27, 2022, 3:29 PM EDT) -- Barnes & Thornburg LLP has added a former partner at intellectual property boutique Merchant & Gould PC to its ranks in Atlanta, strengthening its IP team with a former senior product development engineer for 3M. Loretta Freeman has joined the firm as a partner with a focus on patent and trademark law, the firm announced on Tuesday. She brings expertise practicing law in Atlanta and Minnesota with Merchant & Gould. Freeman has represented clients on matters in front of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and has worked with clients across a variety of industries, including manufacturing, telecommunications, hydraulics, chemical, life...

