TTAB Won't Let Radiology Co. Secure 'Your Body' Podcast TM

By Tiffany Hu (July 26, 2022, 7:41 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has rejected a radiology firm's request to register the term "Your Body" as a trademark for medical podcasts, unmoved by arguments that it could be distinguished from a fitness education company's existing registration. In a nonprecedential opinion issued Monday, the TTAB affirmed an examining attorney's refusal to register RadNet Inc.'s trademark application for "Your Body." The application was too similar to the Aerobics and Fitness Association of America's registration for "YourBody.com," which covers providing information on general health issues through digital media, the examiner found. RadNet had argued that its application and AFAA's registration were...

