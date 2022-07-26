Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hyundai To Pay $19M In CFPB Credit Reporting Settlement

By Al Barbarino (July 26, 2022, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Hyundai Capital America struck a $19 million settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Tuesday over claims that the automaker provided millions of inaccurate customer credit disclosures over a more than four-year period.

The U.S. subsidiary of South Korea-based Hyundai Motor Group furnished inaccurate information in more than 8.7 million instances on more than 2.2 million consumer accounts between 2016 and 2020, which included credit information about consumer payments on loans and leases, the CFPB said in an announcement.

The company must pay $13.2 million to affected consumers who were inaccurately reported as delinquent and a $6 million civil money...

