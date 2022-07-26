Hyundai To Pay $19M In CFPB Credit Reporting Settlement

By Al Barbarino (July 26, 2022, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Hyundai Capital America struck a $19 million settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Tuesday over claims that the automaker provided millions of inaccurate customer credit disclosures over a more than four-year period. The U.S. subsidiary of South Korea-based Hyundai Motor Group furnished inaccurate information in more than 8.7 million instances on more than 2.2 million consumer accounts between 2016 and 2020, which included credit information about consumer payments on loans and leases, the CFPB said in an announcement. The company must pay $13.2 million to affected consumers who were inaccurately reported as delinquent and a $6 million civil money...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS