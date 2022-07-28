JPML Mulls Individualized Causation In Gardasil Vax Suits

By Greg Lamm (July 28, 2022, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation pressed plaintiffs' attorneys at a Seattle hearing Thursday on whether it should consolidate dozens of suits alleging that Merck's Gardasil HPV vaccine caused autoimmune disorders, with one judge questioning if the cases raise individualized questions about the causation of injuries. Attorneys representing plaintiffs who have sued Merck in federal courts in 18 states urged the six-judge panel to consolidate the cases because they are rapidly piling up, and there is an increased risk of conflicting orders. But Merck attorney Allyson M. Julien of Goldman Ismail Tomaselli Brennan & Baum LLP argued in favor of informal coordination,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS