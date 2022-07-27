From Crypto To Apps, CFPB's Chopra Has Payments In Focus

By Jon Hill (July 27, 2022, 12:02 AM EDT) -- Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra is pushing forward on a busy agenda that includes keeping tabs on the downstream consumer impacts of higher interest rates, preparing for the age of real-time payments and taking a tough line with so-called repeat offender companies. "Stay tuned," he told Law360. Rohit Chopra In a wide-ranging interview, Chopra discussed how the CFPB could seek to help mortgage borrowers strained by the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation and how the agency is looking at cryptocurrency, which the rest of Washington, D.C., is scrambling to regulate. Chopra cast crypto as part of a wave of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS