Albright's Dimmed Power Upsets New Waco Patent Practices

By Hannah Albarazi (July 28, 2022, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Even faster than U.S. District Judge Alan Albright threw open the doors of his Waco, Texas, courtroom to patent litigators, a new court policy to randomly assign patent cases across the Western District of Texas shut them, flummoxing attorneys and leaving some firms with new Waco offices rethinking their investments. Attorneys and legal experts told Law360 that firms that gambled on Waco may be having regret after the chief judge in the district announced a new policy Monday that requires new patent cases filed in Waco to be randomly assigned to the 12 trial judges in the Western District, effectively releasing...

