Insurer Seeks Permanent Toss Of Ala. Eateries' Virus Suit

By Ben Zigterman (July 27, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- In light of a recent Eleventh Circuit ruling, Cincinnati Insurance Co. asked an Alabama federal judge to permanently dismiss a COVID-19 coverage suit from a group of restaurants without giving them the chance to refile the suit. The five related Alabama eateries owned by Serendipitous LLC — several grilled-cheese spots called Melt, a Melt food truck and a now-closed restaurant called Fancy's on 5th — had asked U.S. District Judge Madeline Hughes Haikala to dismiss the suit without prejudice. "The only issue upon which the parties disagree is whether the dismissal should be with or without prejudice," Cincinnati wrote Tuesday....

