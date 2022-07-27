10th Circ. Rebuffs Corn Farmers' $140M Legal Malpractice Suit

By Caleb Symons (July 27, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit blocked a group of U.S. corn farmers from going after about $140 million that their former counsel received in a $1.51 billion GMO-related settlement, finding that they were not harmed by that payout because they too received a share of the 2018 deal. The unanimous three-judge panel's ruling from Tuesday upholds a Kansas district court's vacatur of the farmers' malpractice suit, in which they said Watts Guerra LLP pushed them to file individual cases against the seed supplier Syngenta AG while hiding the benefits of a class action in pursuit of hefty contingency fees. The panel held that any...

