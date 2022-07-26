UAW Treasurer Gets 57 Months For Stealing $2.1M From Union

By Gina Kim (July 26, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT) -- A former United Auto Workers secretary and treasurer was sentenced to almost five years in prison on Tuesday in Michigan federal court, after he admitted to embezzling $2.1 million in union funds to fuel his gambling addiction and lavish lifestyle, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The sentence from U.S. District Judge Sean F. Cox comes four months after Timothy Edmunds, 54, of South Lyon, Michigan, pled guilty to embezzlement and money laundering while he served as the UAW Local 412's financial secretary and treasurer, a post he held from 2011 to 2021. Prosecutors said he stole the dues paid...

