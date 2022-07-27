Large Cannabis Licenses Will Bring Relief To Calif. Operators

By Griffen Thorne (July 27, 2022, 2:44 PM EDT) -- On Jan. 1, 2023, California's Department of Cannabis Control will begin accepting applications for large-type cannabis licenses. The DCC will not place caps on the size of large license holders' cultivation areas, paving the way for massive single-license farms. From that point forward, the only functional limitations on cultivation licensing will be local law. However, large-scale licensing will come at a time when prices for cannabis flower are in significant decline due to factors such as low sales and high supply after large summer and fall harvests in 2021.[1] Nevertheless, large licensing is unlikely to immediately lead to a host of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS