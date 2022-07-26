Del. Jury Finds Kurin Infringed Rival's Blood-Testing Patent

By Dorothy Atkins (July 26, 2022, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal jury found Tuesday that Kurin Inc.'s blood-testing products infringe Magnolia Medical Technologies Inc.'s blood-testing patent in the first phase of the two-part jury trial, sending the case to a second trial to determine the amount Kurin owes in damages for the infringement. After a three-day trial, a jury concluded that blood-testing products made by the San Diego-based Kurin infringe both claims Magnolia Medical asserted under U.S. Patent No. 10,039,483, which is titled "Fluid diversion mechanism for bodily-fluid sampling," according to a redacted verdict form filed in the docket Tuesday. The verdict is the latest chapter in a lawsuit...

