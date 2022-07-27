Unions Threaten Review Of Agency Worker Regulations

By Silvia Martelli (July 27, 2022, 5:06 PM BST) -- Major British trade unions have written to the Business Secretary to challenge a new regulation which allows employers to use agency workers during strikes, saying it violates human rights laws. Thompsons Solicitors said Wednesday that it has made its case to Kwasi Kwarteng on behalf of 12 major trade unions representing workers including shopworkers, train drivers and civil servants. They argue that the law, introduced on July 21, violates protection set out in the European Convention on Human Rights for the right to assemble peacefully and associate with others. The letter, which threatens to seek judicial review of the law, alleges...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS