HSBC Pensions Exec Appointed Director At UK Regulator

By Dawood Fakhir (July 27, 2022, 2:44 PM BST) -- The chief executive of HSBC's retirement savings business has been appointed to the board of the pensions watchdog as a non-executive director, the government said on Wednesday. Alison Hatcher, who was chosen after an open competition recruitment process, will serve on the board from the start of August to May 2027, The Pensions Regulator said. Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey has appointed Hatcher to fill the position left vacant by board member Sarah Smart, who was appointed chair of the regulator in May 2021. Hatcher brings experience in pensions, investment and diversity to the board, Smart said. "Her contribution will...

