French Startup Brings Legal Fight Against Founder To UK

By Joanne Faulkner (August 8, 2022, 1:29 PM BST) -- A Paris-based startup accelerator has asked a London court to help it track down at least £1.6 million ($2 million) intended for investment in technology companies that was allegedly misappropriated by a co-founder. A group of entities, which form part of The Family, has asked the High Court in a particulars of claim to order an inquiry to establish what "investment and dealings" might have been redirected from the syndicates by Oussama Ammar. The Family accuses Ammar and his three companies in the July 5 filing, which has now been made public, of knowingly and dishonestly misappropriating money by paying it...

