EU Probes Competition Fears In $7.3B Satellite Cos. Merger

By Najiyya Budaly (July 27, 2022, 4:33 PM BST) -- Europe's antitrust authority said on Wednesday that it will investigate the proposed $7.3 billion merger of satellite providers Viasat and Inmarsat after 13 countries in the European Economic Area asked it to investigate the deal. The European Commission said it has accepted requests from the 13 countries, which include Spain, Denmark, France and Ireland, to look into whether the deal will harm competition in Europe. The authority will decide whether the planned merger "might affect competition in a market for the supply of satellite in-flight connectivity services for commercial aviation in the EEA." The companies said in November that California-based Viasat Inc. will...

