Therium Snags 4 Investment Managers From BigLaw

By Tracey Read (July 27, 2022, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Litigation funder Therium Capital Management has added four investment managers to its transatlantic investment team, the company announced Wednesday. Corey Banks and Joshua Card, who officially joined Therium on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, will be based in New York. Chris Wilkins and Charlie Temperley will be based in London and started earlier this month. "The new investment managers will provide legal finance to meritorious cases, law firms and corporates through a range of innovative financing structures," the company said. Banks told Law360 Pulse on Wednesday by email that "Therium's track record of success, stellar reputation and dedication to shaping the future of...

