Apple Gets PTAB To Ax Electronic Screen Cleaning IP, Again

By Britain Eakin (July 27, 2022, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Apple has persuaded the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that two patents owned by GUI Global Products Ltd. are no good after Samsung got the board to invalidate them last month, giving both tech giants a boost in fighting off infringement allegations. In a pair of decisions handed down Tuesday, the PTAB held once again that both patents are invalid as obvious. GUI Global — which operates as Gwee — asserted the patents and two others against both Apple and Samsung in the Southern District of Texas. The board had already invalidated both patents at issue in Tuesday's decisions on June...

