New M&A Partner Adds To O'Melveny's Texas Growth Spurt

By Lynn LaRowe (July 27, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A new mergers and acquisitions partner has joined O'Melveny in Houston as the firm continues the rapid growth in Texas that began when it opened its first offices in the state last year, the firm said Wednesday. Garrett Johnston is the latest partner to come on board as O'Melveny & Myers LLP solidifies its presence in the Lone Star State with a roster of nearly 60 attorneys in Austin, Dallas and Houston. "I knew the brand. O'Melveny has an excellent reputation nationally and internationally as a BigLaw powerhouse," Johnston told Law360 Pulse on Wednesday. "I knew they were expanding rapidly here...

