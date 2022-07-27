Illinois Medical Center Wants Out Of Merger Antitrust Suit

By Matthew Perlman (July 27, 2022, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Southern Illinois Hospital Services has urged an Illinois federal court to toss an updated suit targeting its completed purchase of a medical center, arguing that the only one complaining about the deal is the "aggrieved competitor" bringing the case, Marion HealthCare LLC. SIH filed a motion to dismiss Marion HealthCare's amended complaint on Tuesday in a case over the acquisition of Harrisburg Medical Center. The court tossed a prior version of the case in June after finding that government enforcers would be better suited to bring claims based on an anticipated injury rather than current harm. Tuesday's motion from the health...

