ITC Greenlights Duties On Russian Nitrites

By Jennifer Doherty (July 27, 2022, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission approved penalty tariffs on sodium nitrite from Russia, a multipurpose compound used in everything from preserving meat to preventing rust, in a unanimous vote Wednesday following an investigation to which Russia never responded. Neither the Russian government nor the U.S. Department of Commerce's selected mandatory respondent, UralChem JSC, answered the agency's questions at any point in the investigation, according to a Federal Register notice released last month, leading the agency to tee up anti-subsidy duties of 386.24% on sodium nitrite from UralChem and all other Russian exporters. "By not responding to the questionnaire, we find that...

