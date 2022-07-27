US Continues Barring 'Illegally' Harvested Peruvian Timber

By Rae Ann Varona (July 27, 2022, 2:27 PM EDT) -- A Peruvian timber exporter remains barred from sending its timber into the U.S. following findings that it still had illegally harvested wood in its supply chain, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in an announcement that the Interagency Committee on Trade in Timber Products from Peru, or the Timber Committee, directed U.S. Customs and Border Protection to deny entry of Peru-origin timber products produced or exported by Inversiones WCA E.I.R.L. until the Peruvian government could ensure that WCA was in compliance with all the country's laws governing timber trade and harvest....

