Cameras To Be Allowed Inside Crown Courts In Historic First

By Sophia Dourou (July 27, 2022, 6:14 PM BST) -- Television cameras will be allowed inside English criminal courts for the first time Thursday, following a change in law ending nearly a century of tradition. The first case to be broadcast is expected to be the sentencing of Ben Oliver at the Central Criminal Court — also known as the Old Bailey — for the manslaughter of his grandfather in south London. The move to allow cameras is expected to open up some of the more high-profile crown courts in the country to the eyes of the public — but cameras will be strictly restricted to filming the judge passing sentence...

