Insurer Says Travelers Must Help Cover Environmental Claims

By Hope Patti (July 27, 2022, 1:05 PM EDT) -- A Travelers unit must help cover University of Washington for alleged liability arising out of environmental property damage, Argonaut Insurance Co. told a Washington federal court, arguing that the other insurer should contribute to the $9.5 million in claim expenses it incurred on behalf of the school. In a new complaint filed Tuesday, Argonaut said Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. should defend and indemnify the Seattle-based university as required under 18 commercial general liability policies that Travelers issued between 1959 and 1978, when the alleged damage occurred. "Travelers wrongfully refuses to contribute to, or reimburse Argonaut for, defense and indemnity claim...

