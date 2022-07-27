Green Groups Can Defend Offshore Monument Fishing Ban

By Morgan Conley (July 27, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Environmental advocates can defend President Joe Biden's decision to restore an ocean national monument's commercial fishing ban after a New Jersey federal court granted the advocates' bid to intervene in two fishermen's lawsuit. In an order Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Tonianne J. Bongiovanni granted the motion to intervene lodged by Conservation Law Foundation, Natural Resources Defense Council, Center for Biological Diversity, and R. Zack Klyver, the science director of an ocean conservation consulting firm. The environmental advocates asked the court in June to allow them to fight Patrick Fehily and David Malley's claims that President Biden exceeded his powers when he...

