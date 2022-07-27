Gensler Says SEC Reviewing Auditor Independence Rules

By Al Barbarino (July 27, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said Wednesday that he has instructed agency staff and the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board to review auditor independence rules for potential updates. Speaking at an audit industry webcast focused on the 20th anniversary of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, Gensler said the act has "made a difference" but hasn't yet lived up to lawmakers' vision. "There's more work to be done if Sarbanes-Oxley is going to meet its full potential," Gensler said at the event, hosted by the Center for Audit Quality. Gensler said he has instructed agency staff and the PCAOB to review auditor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS