Fla. Plans Reinsurance Program Amid Possible Downgrades

By Ben Zigterman (July 27, 2022, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A day after Florida's top rating agency delayed plans to downgrade as many as 17 insurers, the state's Office of Insurance Regulation announced a temporary reinsurance program to avoid disruption if any carriers are eventually downgraded. On Wednesday, the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation said the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. would assume the liability of an insurer's covered losses if they were downgraded by Demotech Inc., to avoid losing backing from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Florida's Office of Insurance Regulation announced a temporary reinsurance program to avoid the loss of backing from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac if the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS