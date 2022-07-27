8th Circ. Tosses 'Fizzled Out' Rushmore Fireworks Fracas

By Andrew Westney (July 27, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Wednesday tossed South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's challenge to the National Park Service's refusal to allow a Fourth of July fireworks display at Mount Rushmore in 2021, saying "any controversy" over the fireworks has "fizzled out." The Republican governor was seeking to overturn a lower court ruling in favor of the Park Service, with her suit arguing that last year's planned display was arbitrarily canceled and that the U.S. Department of the Interior agency was likely to continue to illegally deny permits in future years. In an eight-page published opinion Wednesday, a three-judge circuit panel said a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS