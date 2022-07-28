In-Person ITC Hearings May Lose Remote Participants' Input

By Jennifer Doherty (July 28, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT) -- After more than two years of online hearings, the U.S. International Trade Commission is scheduled to return to in-person proceedings this fall, but the move risks losing some efficiencies gained throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, even as the agency restores the human element that attorneys count on. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the commission has held decisive proceedings in matters ranging from a safeguard investigation of blueberry imports to recent hearings on the impact of steel and aluminum tariffs on the economy. The virtual hearings allowed stakeholders — including fruit farmers from South America and officials from Turkey — to participate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS