Insurer Wants Out Of Software Trade Secrets Suit Coverage

By Ganesh Setty (July 27, 2022, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A Nationwide unit told a Tennessee federal court that it should have no duty to cover damages or profits a software company may pay back after it was accused of unlawfully obtaining another company's trade secrets to develop its own competing software. Scottsdale Insurance Co. said in its complaint Tuesday against Illinois-based Provana LLC that its policy bars coverage for the restitution, disgorgement, punitive, exemplary and treble damages that Palinode LLC has sought from Provana. According to Tuesday's suit and underlying court filings, Palinode first sued Provana and another company, Plaza Services LLC, in September 2020 in Tennessee state court and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS