Brazilian Honey Co. Says Feds Wrongly Used 3rd-Party Info

By Nicole Rosenthal (July 28, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT) -- A Brazilian exporter of processed honey has sued the U.S. Department of Commerce for its calculation of raw honey duties, telling the U.S. Court of International Trade that the agency unlawfully verified its data against figures from independent third-party beekeepers to assess inaccurate dumping margins. Supermel, the collective and trade name for Apiário Diamante Comercial Exportadora Ltda. and Apiário Diamante Produção e Comercial de Mel Ltda., which have family ties, alleged on Wednesday that Commerce should've accepted its journal entry-style business records as supporting documentation during an anti-dumping investigation, as the entries include essential business information such as purchases of honey...

