Calif. Top Judge Cantil-Sakauye To Step Down In January

By Lauren Berg (July 27, 2022, 5:52 PM EDT) -- California's Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye announced Wednesday that she will not seek reelection this fall and will step down from her 12-year term on the California Supreme Court on Jan. 1, 2023. Justice Cantil-Sakauye, who was tapped in 2010 by former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger to serve as the chief justice of the state's highest court, was the first Filipino-American and the second woman to serve in the role, where she pushed for a more accessible and equitable judicial branch. Gov. Gavin Newsom "will have a diverse pool of exceptionally well-qualified jurists and legal professionals to choose from, and I believe...

